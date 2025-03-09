Reader mode on the address bar?
-
JuniperDixon
Hi! I'm coming from Firefox and one of my most-used features is the reader mode button which appears on the address bar. I found Vivaldi's reader mode button, but is there any way to move it to the address bar so i don't have to click the menu to use it? The closest I found was to rearrange the buttons on the menu, and this helps, but it's still an extra tap to get there. i would love to be able to move it to where the refresh button appears on the address bar. Is there any way to do this?
Thanks!
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Not at the moment, but we do have a task for it on our to-do list.