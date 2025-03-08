@AmkIna Installing in the System Programs folder (for which there is a separate installation option in the installer) require Administrator privileges for the entire process, and is only useful if your computer has multiple users (e.g. family members) and you want Vivaldi to be available to all of them. (Note that there are challenges to that mode when auto updating)

Normally you should just install Vivaldi in the default location in the C:/Users/<yourname>/AppData/Local folder, which is the suggested installation directory when you launch the installer.