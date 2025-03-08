Cant intstall Vivaldi
Hello, I just downloaded Vivaldi, created a new folder (named Vivaldi) in programme(x86) and changed the installation location to the new one folder, but after trying to install it im getting an error which you can see in the image, it says something about "cant find a temporary directory" or something like that. I guess its because i changed the location. My problem now is: I deleted the new created folder, also deleted the vivaldi.exe, downloaded it again and tried to install it again but the location where he wants to install vivaldi keeps being the new one i set and i dont remember anymore where he initially wanted to install it.
Could you maybe help please?
yngve Vivaldi Team
@AmkIna Installing in the System Programs folder (for which there is a separate installation option in the installer) require Administrator privileges for the entire process, and is only useful if your computer has multiple users (e.g. family members) and you want Vivaldi to be available to all of them. (Note that there are challenges to that mode when auto updating)
Normally you should just install Vivaldi in the default location in the C:/Users/<yourname>/AppData/Local folder, which is the suggested installation directory when you launch the installer.
Thank you thats want i wanted to know, i didnt know what the default location was, it kept showing me the one i chose which you can see in the picture, changed it to .../appdata/local folder now and it works
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@AmkIna If you install Vivaldi in each Windows user account, you will have less problems with updates.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Hadden89 said in Cant intstall Vivaldi:
The installer seems to remember the last used path, while it should revert to the default one per installation type.
Yes, i agree that is no useful.
But i do not know if the installer can be changed by configuration.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, the developers can decide if that is a bug or missing feature to be changed.