Batch import themes?
-
Hello! I have generated many different variations of a theme and would like to test them all out. Is there a way to batch upload multiple themes at the same time, or must I import them all one-at-a-time in my Themes settings?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@natespa No. Like opening files to view in Vivaldi, one can only select one at a time. I reported this as a bug.
(VB-68245) File Open Allows Only One File to Be Opened (4/6/2020)
One can drag and drop multiple files from Windows Explorer into Vivaldi, but not Themes.