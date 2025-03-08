Bookmarks: don't open folder on cut/paste and place new items at bottom
Novadestin
I've been playing around with and customizing Vivaldi for a little while now as I've decided to make it my "chrome replacement" browser, but the following behavior with bookmarks is really annoying:
Everything is added in reverse order. If I drag and drop a bookmark into a folder, it places the bookmark at the top. If I make a new folder, it places it at the top. Why??? Is there a way to make Vivaldi place things at the bottom like literally every other program?
Because I can't use the standard drag and drop to keep things in the right order, I have to use cut/paste, which in vanilla Vivaldi appears to be the only way to place things at the bottom... but it also then opens the folder and I have to close it. (First world problems, I know lol)
Any help with amending this behavior (place new items at bottom and not opening the folder) would be greatly appreciated. I could be wrong, but I have a feeling it'll probably take a script or something to change such behavior, which I'm not knowledgeable in unfortunately.
luetage
@Novadestin Where the item is placed should depend on the sorting. Which kind of sorting are you using when trying to drag and drop?
Anyway, I wouldn’t know how to change the behavior with a modification.
Novadestin
@luetage If by sorting you mean what column at the top has the little up or down arrow, than I'm not using any. I 100% do not want to sort things by title, address, nickname, etc. So, whatever the standard unsorted option is I guess? Same as I've used everywhere else and things are always put on the bottom.
luetage
@Novadestin There is no unsorted option, only manual sorting. I can reproduce your issue, it’s an inconsistency. You can report it as bug to the tracker. I found a previous report on the same lines, namely adding a new bookmark to a folder versus drag and drop. Apparently the expected behavior in Vivaldi is adding the bookmark to the top when using manual sorting. I’m afraid pasting to bottom would likely be considered the bug in this situation.
Pesala
@Novadestin said in Bookmarks: don't open folder on cut/paste and place new items at bottom:
If I make a new folder, it places it at the top. Why???
Because if the bookmark folder is long, the new folder would disappear out of sight, or the list would have to scroll automatically to show the new folder or bookmark.
Try adding bookmarks, folders, the active tab via the Bookmark Bar context menu. It gives you precise control where to add it (after the selected item).
Novadestin
@luetage Thanks for the info, but in that case, I 100% wouldn't report it because I wouldn't want it to be fixed! I loathe that Vivaldi adds things at the top; that's what I want to change, not the bug that makes it work like everywhere else (aka properly lol). I don't get why this standard behavior has been changed, it's really aggravating and time consuming to have to constantly reorder everything. But, either way, appreciate you taking the time to help!
luetage
@Novadestin The behavior hasn’t changed, the report I found was from 2016. And yeah, I don’t think anyone else cares about it, I won’t report it either. Enjoy the bug as a feature ^^
barbudo2005
Said:
Enjoy the bug as a feature ^^
I liked that phrase, it will have to be sculpted in marble.
Will it be valid in other cases, so that those who complain so much look at the bugs as features?