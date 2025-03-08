Saved sessions disappeared
Hi there,
I had set Vivaldi on my Windows 11 Pro to backup my saved sessions on the hour for the last 30 days. The other day when I opened my browser all my tabs had gone. The browser had completely refreshed.
I had also manually saved sessions and they are gone.
When I checked the sessions folder there were no backups at all. What has happened and can I retrieve my saved sessions?
Thanks.
hello, can anyone help? thanks
@JuiceDude You have Session Panel activated?
Hi, do you mean Automatic Session Backup enabled - yes i do. its always been on.
All my sessions have gone from
C:\Users\myuseraname\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Sessions
@JuiceDude Seems a crash caused that.
Or do you use a Cleaner tool or DuckDuckGo extension to protect privacy?
If you have a daily backup from Vivaldi profile folder just exit Vvaldi and restore files from backup.
@DoctorG how can I check for a daily backup?
@JuiceDude Daily backups have to made manual by copying Vivaldi profile folder to a extra drive or by the backup software you installed for backup and restore.
ok, I thought Vivaldi sessions backup on the hour for the last 30 days would take care of this.
So, Vivaldi failed to backup my sessions and then deleted them?
@JuiceDude said in Saved sessions disappeared:
I thought Vivaldi sessions backup on the hour for the last 30 days would take care of this.
Yes, it should. But you said the folder Sessions was empty. Could be a crash wiped all.
Yes, sessions folder was empty but there was no crash. It was all fine, shutdown Windows 11, next day switched computer on and all gone. Not something you would expect to happen.
So apart from manually backing up there is no other locations to restore the sessions?
Thanks for your help.
@JuiceDude said in Saved sessions disappeared:
So apart from manually backing up there is no other locations to restore the sessions?
Sadly, there is no other location to get your saved sessions back.
mib2berlin Soprano
@DoctorG @JuiceDude
Hi, I cant think of a crash can delete unused files, it can corrupt files are in use during the crash.
The problem with manually backup the Session folder is, you cant restore it in an existing folder.
You have to wipe the actual folder and replace it with the backup, loosing all changes in between.
@JuiceDude
Can you check if Vivaldi create a crash log?
Sometimes users don't notice a crash during running Vivaldi.
Crash Logs