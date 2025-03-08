New window opened from shortcut cmd-N cannot load any webpages.

It just sits there forever doing nothing.

This is consistent 100% of the time. I am using the latest version as of this post (there are no updates)

I checked and confirmed this bug doesn't happen when you click File > New Window and type in a site.. it works fine, every time.

It's only when you use the cmd-n shortcut to open a new window.