Windows Opened With Cmd-N Are Broken
New window opened from shortcut cmd-N cannot load any webpages.
It just sits there forever doing nothing.
This is consistent 100% of the time. I am using the latest version as of this post (there are no updates)
I checked and confirmed this bug doesn't happen when you click File > New Window and type in a site.. it works fine, every time.
It's only when you use the cmd-n shortcut to open a new window.
Same exact problem over multiple Vivaldi updates. It has been going on for at least few months. It looks like if first Cmd+N window does not work, then one or more additional Cmd+N windows are opened then some of these subsequent new windows work normally. I haven't found any workarounds for this yet.
Vivaldi 7.1.3570.58
macOS 15.3.1
I am experiencing the same. issue.
MacOS Sequoia 15.3.1
Vivaldi 7.1.3570.60 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
I noticed that a workaround is to:
- open new tab in existing window
- navigate to page
- move tab to separate window
from that moment on the additional window works as expected.
So it seems that only an additional empty window will not render correctly.
I will open a bug-report, and verify if the behaviour is on multiple platforms.
Ralph.