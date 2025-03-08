Sign in window with every session?
-
Musicianaire
For the past couple months, whenever I launch Vivaldi, a separate window (not tab) also opens, wanting me to sign in. But I'm already signed in. This happens on my Windows desktop and all 3 Linux laptops. What memo did I miss?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Musicianaire
Hi, do you have a mail or calendar account running?
This should only happen after Vivaldi updates, except you have cookie settings set to Session Only and/or an extension like Cookie Delete running.
Cheers, mib
-
Musicianaire
@mib2berlin I have a mail account, but no settings or extensions that remove cookies. Oddly, it didn't happen this time. Isn't that the way? LOL