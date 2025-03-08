Overriding sources with Chromium dev tools
In one of the newer updates of Chrome, you can make local changes to website sources (including html, js and css) that persist after a reload. You do this by going to Dev Tools -> Sources -> Overrides. This requires you to save your local changes in a directory on your computer. All of this is present in Vivaldi's dev tools as well. However, when selecting a directory, all I get is Unable to add filesystem: <permission denied>. This is supposedly fixed in chrome with a popup asking you to give permission, but this does not appear for me. Is there any way to give Vivaldi the needed permissions? I'm running Xubuntu 16.04.
