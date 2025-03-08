Speed Dial Flashing On Open
-
When I first open Vivaldi, the Speed Dials pulse a couple of times. Tested on Stable and Snapshot.
Versions:
Stable - 7.1.3580.162 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Snapshot - 7.2.3623.4 (Official Build) stable (64-bit)
I have got a video of it happening which I will have to upload when I get to my laptop.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I do see some flickering, but please share the video, to ensure we're talking about the same thing.
-
@jane-n Hi, so I uploaded the video to YT (and it’s decided to make it a short and loop). But here it is.
https://youtube.com/shorts/AA3zl7k5O5E
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
That's not what I see and I can't reproduce it on my device either.
Please file a bug report on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/ and tell me the bug number you get, so I can follow up with the team.
-
@jane-n Thank you. I reported the bug - VIB-1166