Vivaldi 7.1 Minor Update 6 - Issue on Windows
Hello,
I recently installed Vivaldi 7.1 (Minor Update 6) and have been facing some issues on Windows.
Issue Details:
- [Describe your issue here, e.g., browser crashes, pages not loading properly, scrolling issues, etc.]
- The issue started after the recent update.
- My operating system: Windows [mention version]
- Installed extensions: [List them if any, or mention "None"]
- Troubleshooting steps I have tried: [Mention any steps you’ve taken, such as restarting the browser, disabling extensions, creating a new profile, etc.]
If anyone else is experiencing this issue or knows a possible fix, please share your insights.
Thanks!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@sidra415 Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
@sidra415 And what is your issue?