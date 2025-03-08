Typed history drop down arrow option – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3621.41
In today’s snapshot, we offer an optional typed history drop down arrow (enable via settings), plus we fix a bunch of list view bugs.
@aneesamjad: I am just waiting for the first normal comment to be honest.
Love to see the dropdown arrow back.
What does this mean -
"Mail is not protected by your current VPN/Proxy setup."
True because I don't have VPN/Proxy setup, but this implies I do??
@TbGbe Where do you see this?
Screenshot, please.
Normally, if I deleted a Mail in Mail, I saw the Trash-Icon popping up directly, wihtout delay. Now this Icon is only visible when I click on an other Mail.
@DoctorG Open the Panel (F4) and select Mail.
It's at the bottom of the panel next to the Gear icon.
@TbGbe said in Typed history drop down arrow option – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3621.41:
It's at the bottom of the panel next to the Gear icon.
I don’t have this. Maybe the Mail-Server?
@Thot said in Typed history drop down arrow option – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3621.41:
Maybe the Mail-Server?
Only have Vivaldi and Gmail configured!?
@TbGbe said in Typed history drop down arrow option – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3621.41:
Only have Vivaldi and Gmail configured!?
May come from Vivaldi Webmail, but I don’t know, because I do not have it in the Mail-Panel configured.
@tbgbe: I have an idea what that is. You can just ignore it. Just a bug that its showing for you. Thanks for reporting.
-
@Ruarí said in Typed history drop down arrow option – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3621.41:
You can just ignore it.
I always intended to
@TbGbe I do not see this 7.2.3621.41 Win 11 23H2
New profile? Used profile?
@DoctorG said in Typed history drop down arrow option – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3621.41:
New profile? Used profile?
It's my "used" profile with the "Mail User Labels Missing" problem.
@TbGbe Had you checked in extensions manager if a thirdparty extension installed silently by an external app?
@DoctorG said in Typed history drop down arrow option – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3621.41:
Had you checked in extensions manager
Nothing added (also no "strange" service workers).
Anyway it seems @Ruarí has an idea about it.
nutcracker
The problem with mail labels not showing in panel returned
-
@nutcracker It returned in the last snapshot (disappeared after restart).