Enforcing the Enter key in side panel (instead of break line)
Hello,
Not sure if this is possible but
I have two side panels for Perplexity and Duck.ai.
After writing something, I'd like to simply press Enter to send my query.
But the Enter key acts as a breaking line.
On the Perplexity panel I have to Tab 3 times and press the Enter key
On the Duck panel i have to Tab once before pressing the Enter key
Is there a way I can change the behavior ?
Thank you
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@SuperGee Had you tried to switch in panel header or in panel by context menu to "Desktop version"
Unfortunately with such setting it loses focus of the text field in panel.
@DoctorG Hello, thanks for your reply. Yes I did but then it renders the panel unusable...
Are you suggesting applying a CSS layer on top of the desktop version to shrink it down ?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@SuperGee said in Enforcing the Enter key in side panel (instead of break line):
Are you suggesting applying a CSS layer on top of the desktop version to shrink it down ?
I never tested this.
No actually you solved the problem.
It was easy
thanks!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@SuperGee Please Mark as Solution
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
oudstand Supporters
Pressing
CTRL + ENTERshould also work.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@oudstand No, does not work for me with 7.2.3621.41 (Win 11 23H2).
oudstand Supporters
@DoctorG oh, you're right. Sorry for providing false information