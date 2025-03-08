Whenever I switch Break Mode off, everything goes silent. Is this normal?
I've noticed that whenever I switch off Break Mode in Vivaldi, everything goes silent. Is this normal? Break Mode is an interesting feature of Vivaldi, but this issue of silence after deactivating it has me puzzled. It's worth noting that I have to deactivate each tab individually.
Pesala Ambassador
@HeinoKramm Tabs are muted on entering Break Mode, and remain muted on exiting.
My guess is that this is intentional. Suppose a colleague approaches you while you're working. Entering break mode silences the tabs, pauses playback, and hides the tab displays.
After you talk to your colleague and they walk away, you exit break mode, and refocus before continuing where you left off once they walk away.
@Pesala There should be a way to activate the sound of all the tabs at once, but it's probably intentional that there isn't.
Pesala Ambassador
@HeinoKramm Look in Settings, Keyboard, Tab, and assign a shortcut to Unmute All Tabs.
@Pesala Many thanks! I had no idea there was a way to create a shortcut for that!
Pesala Ambassador
- I recommend searching Help whenever you get stuck on something. Keyboard Shortcuts
- Then search the forum. If something is not currently available, there will likely be a feature request for it already. Keyboard Shortcuts
- Failing that, just ask in the Support Forum for you OS, as you did here