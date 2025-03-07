https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/105792/address-bar-typed-history-dropdown-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3617-3/21?_=1741390983086

This is the post which has everything but the proboem is in android app aswell.

The settings is toggled off to not show any search history suggestions when typing in address bar, but still it shows every page of history with even a single letter tyoed in address bar,

Problem is whenever a user types into the address bar to search something up, entire history page suggestions are shown.

However, there is a setting in android app but it still shows suggestions after turning it off.

Kindly, make an option to turn any form of suggestions in address bar.

Check screenshot

Thankslink text