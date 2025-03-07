Right Click Add to Tab Stack
kellyvotrenom
This one missing feature is why I need to use a vertical tab extension. Dragging to a stack does not work well, especially with large groups of tabs. With all the things I can do with a right click, it's surprising this is not a feature.
Pesala Ambassador
@kellyvotrenom Try changing the Setting, Tabs, Tab Stacking, Stacking Drop Delay, to Short. That makes it much easier to drag and drop tabs to create/add to tab stacks.
Vote for the existing request: Add a menu item to move current tab to a tab stack
