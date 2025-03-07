Logging Out (Souncloud)
After some help if poss.
When logged-in on Soundcloud (desktop browser/Windows 10) every time I leave the page when I return to it it's automatically logged out. I have added the SoundCloud URL to the Global Permissions cookie list (see link). Deleted all History/Cookies and disabled any Extensions but it doesn't help. All other sites okay.
TIA
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@JuanBoy And Settings → General → Startup with → activated Last Session?
And Settings → Privacy → Browsing History → not set to Session only?
Thanks for the reply. I have activated Last Session and changed Browsing History to forever. Unfortunately still the same. When I return to Soundcloud it seems to default to ... https://soundcloud.com/logout
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@JuanBoy Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/