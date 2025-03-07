"Site is not secure" warning in incognito since upgrade to 7.1.3570.58
-
Last night I upgraded to 7.1.3570.58.
Since then, when visiting http:// addresses in a private window, I am getting the "<site> doesn't support a secure connection" warning.
Non-private doesn't show it.
Previously I had managed to disable this with vivaldi:flags/#https-upgrades and disabling #https-first-mode-for-typically-secure-users.
I found there is also flag #https-first-mode-incognito-new-settings but that is something else.
Can I turn off the warning somehow? I really don't care that I am visiting a site with non-secure connection, I'm well aware.
Thanks in advance
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@rowanski A connection which has no domain with open port 443 and no valid SSL certificate will show as unsecure connection.
Which domain is this?
-
@DoctorG Thanks for the answer.
Just to be clear, this is the warning which lets me click "Continue to site", I'm just seeking to avoid that extra check & click. It does remember the answer until I close/reopen the browser.
The page is http://www.yakyak.org
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Chromium 134.0.6998.36 has with private mode the same hint and button to continue.
No, it is not a Vivaldi bug. More a unexpected feature of Chromium core.
-
Yes I don't think it's a bug in anything, I just hoped there may be a flag or setting to stop it. Never mind.
Thanks for replies.