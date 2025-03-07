Hello everyone!

It's Friday, so it's time to change the poll on the Vivaldi Community homepage.

While last week's question was basically a Yes and No question, then this week you have a lot more options to choose from.

The question of the week is about Speed Dials on the Start Page and what size you've chosen to display them in. In the comments, you can discuss why you prefer that size and what other settings you've chosen to get the ultimate setup.

You can cast your vote on the poll displayed on vivaldi.net!