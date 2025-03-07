Solved Friday Poll: Speed Dial size
Hello everyone!
It's Friday, so it's time to change the poll on the Vivaldi Community homepage.
While last week's question was basically a Yes and No question, then this week you have a lot more options to choose from.
The question of the week is about Speed Dials on the Start Page and what size you've chosen to display them in. In the comments, you can discuss why you prefer that size and what other settings you've chosen to get the ultimate setup.
You can cast your vote on the poll displayed on vivaldi.net!
So... turns out that a quarter of you don't even use Speed Dials.
Among those who do, the most popular size for Speed Dials is the "Icon" (21%).
Followed by Small (19%), Medium (13%), and Scaled to Fit Columns (11%).
Less popular options include Tiny with 5% of votes and Large, Huge, and Custom sizes all with 2% of votes.
@jane-n Second. No idea who beat me.
Folgore101 Patron Translator
Before i used "Scaled to Fit Columns" but i switched to the Dashboard.
derDay Supporters
when I used speeddial, I had "tiny" icons, but after years, I noticed that I rarely used the speedial bookmarks and so the switch to dashboard was a welcomed change for me
@derDay @Folgore101 me too
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
I use Medium, and then I have some custom CSS to make images properly centered regardless of size and some transparency to allow transparent PNGs showing the background.
https://pathduck.github.io/vivaldi/mods/CSS/speed-dials.css
It looks great I think. I really really have no idea why Vivaldi devs have not implemented something to allow us to use any image size instead of having to resize to a specific size to make them fit.
All these images are different sizes:
paul1149 Supporters
I missed the poll, but I think it points to the question of how people access their often used sites. Like many I use the dashboard now more than the speed dial. Perhaps all that work on the address bar is responsible, since its ability to find visited sites or bookmarks, helped along by the bookmark shortcuts, for me make the speed dial useful mostly for when I need visual help to remember the name of the site I want to reach.