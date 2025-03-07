@Alpaslann

Hi, if lazy loading is enabled Vivaldi takes < 1 GB RAM at start independent how many tabs are in a session.

I tested this again running a session with 200 tabs, open a saved session with 900 tabs in a new window and Vivasldi is still < 1 GB.

Cleaning the cache doesn't help, there is no tab cache or something.

We had some reports about slow start, this was caused by extensions.

"Powerful Pixiv Downloader" and

"Pixiv Fanbox Downloader" very long start time of Vivaldi.

"Perplexity" Change startup settings

Other user report lag but after some questions he mention 4000 tabs running.

No human can handle this, may you spend some time to cleanup your Vivaldi.

If you get a system crash, powerloss you can lost all tabs in one rush and this can happen with any browser.

Cheers, mib