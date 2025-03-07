Vivaldi eating up almost 9 GB of RAM during start up.
Vivaldi goes nuts and eats up around 6 to 9-10 GBs of memory during initial starting, which stables at 2 to 3 GBs after 3 minutes. This has caused a crash previously and really slows down my system, also leads up to Vivaldi taking about 2-3 minutes to launch properly and be usable at all. Do I need to clear my cache? What do I need to do?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Alpaslann Which Vivaldi version?
Which Windows version?
Do you use Vivaldi Feeds/Mail?
Does that happen without extensions?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Alpaslann
Hi, how many tabs do you have to start with?
Check if Lazy Load restored tabs is enabled in Settings > General.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin quite a lot of tabs with a lot of workspaces, I usually don't manage them. I assumed they always start on hibernation so it wouldn't be a problem. If there is a way to clear cache and if it will fix my problems, can you tell me how? The setting has been on for a long time.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Alpaslann
Hi, if lazy loading is enabled Vivaldi takes < 1 GB RAM at start independent how many tabs are in a session.
I tested this again running a session with 200 tabs, open a saved session with 900 tabs in a new window and Vivasldi is still < 1 GB.
Cleaning the cache doesn't help, there is no tab cache or something.
We had some reports about slow start, this was caused by extensions.
"Powerful Pixiv Downloader" and
"Pixiv Fanbox Downloader" very long start time of Vivaldi.
"Perplexity" Change startup settings
Other user report lag but after some questions he mention 4000 tabs running.
No human can handle this, may you spend some time to cleanup your Vivaldi.
If you get a system crash, powerloss you can lost all tabs in one rush and this can happen with any browser.
Cheers, mib