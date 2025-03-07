Speech-to-Text conversion (Transscript) with AI
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Any knowledge of such websites which do not harm GDPR and does not sell the content.
Input: MP3 audio/MP4 video.
Output: VTT file or Transcript (text file)
barbudo2005
Here's what Grok told me:
"Can you transcribe an mp3 or mp4 file to text?
Yes, I can help you transcribe an MP3 or MP4 file to text if you provide it to me. However, I would need you to upload the file or share an accessible link to process it. Once I have it, I can analyze the audio, transcribe it and deliver the text to you.
Please let me know how you prefer to send it to me or if there are any specific parts you would like me to transcribe (for example, just the first few minutes). If you can't upload the file directly here, you can also describe its content or share fragments of text you already know so we can work with that. How would you like to proceed?"
I found an extension, OpenSource and privacy focused
MyEars
Transcribes audio from the current tab
This extension is a privacy sensitive audio transcription tool which generates text from the speech audio in any single Chrome tab. Optionally it can include the local microphone to produce a transcript of two way conversations. It doesn't send any source audio media, or the produced transcript to any external services.
This is achieved by running the transcription engine within a WASM module in the browser to keep the user data sovereign.
Voice Notes is an Mobile app, also privacy focused
@barbudo2005 That appears to be what you call a "hallucination." You should absolutely not take what these "AI"s output as true facts because Grok isn't able to transcribe audio into text (at least from what I can see).
Did you try it?
barbudo2005
Said:
Did you try it?
No. I did not have a reasonable file size to test.
I like Auphonic for such transcriptions.
To use the speech recognition service you have to buy some credits. The results are very good and they provide .html, .json and .vtt.
Auphonic GmbH is from Austria.
greenenemy
You could try Vibe user-friendly open source desktop program, while it requires more resources than website services it should be the most private and gives you the most control. Works on MacOS Windows and Linux.