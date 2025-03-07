New Address Bar settings – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3623.4
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Today’s Snapshot gives you more control over the Address Field’s drop-down menu suggestions and fixes a few other bugs.
That middle buttons design on sd is
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
Second.
Thank you.
Aaron Translator
Shpankov Supporters Vivaldi Team
@Aaron These strings was not uploaded to the code yet. Will do it next week.
DarkHorse313
@jane-n why enables blocking full Pages or frames didn’t work on Snapshot? How to i block frames and elements ads block on Snapshot
mib2berlin Soprano
@DarkHorse313
Hi, where it doesn't work?
Please, always add your Android version and your device.
DarkHorse313
@mib2berlin my device Android version is 14 and Samsung One UI 6.1. How to block frames and elements ads please give me information
@DarkHorse313
I see this is something completely new. How did you test if this feature works or not?
Where is 'Site Name' field in add speed dial dialog? It's necessary, saves extra step to edit later.
Bug report?
@3dvs
then let's have all four items like bookmark at once.
ps I personally don't see a big problem with an extra step with editing: the "Bookmark page" in the side menu works the same way. And "Add Page to...". And Ctrl-d. This is a peculiarity of working with bookmarks in a mobile browser.
Most importantly, we can add a speeddial/bookmark in many different ways. And it is convenient to edit all 4 positions thoughtfully and without hurrying.
I don't think it's a bug.
Because then we have to consider all other options a bug too
Also , popup for undo close tab and history cleared are floating , as beautifully as before , but big ugly ones
Jjane.n locked this topic