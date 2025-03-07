Search history from one device to other
I'm using vivaldi on several computers (linux and windows). Is there a way to view the search history from one computer on the other?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@nawigator No.
History is not completely synced, a Chromium restriction on syncing.
Can not be fixed by Vivaldi.
@DoctorG Thanks for the information. What a pity, then...
@nawigator
Hi, you can copy the oldest file "History" to other devices but this overwrite the existing history.
If devices are in sync all new entries are synced.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Yes, but the synchronization is not done automatically, you have to copy the "History" file, right? I thought there was a way to see the history of the different browsers on each computer (through tabs, for example).
@nawigator
Yes and I don`t understand.
If you copied over one history to all other devices and open a new page on device 1 the URL is synced to all other devices.
For example I open spiegel.de on my Android device I have it in the history of my laptop.
@mib2berlin I'll try. But I can't figure out what's going on in my case. Yesterday I opened a page on a computer and I can see it in my laptop's browser. However, I don't see the entire history. All my computers had the same Vivaldi account and user. Just synchronizing the account should be enough to have everything available everywhere, but...
Thanks and best regards.
@nawigator
It is impossible for the Vivaldi team to sync the complete history from all users, some keep it for years.
If you add a device to the sync system all new entries are synced, the existing history is not.
Google can handle Terabytes of data, iirc they sync the complete history.
@mib2berlin I understand. Thank for your help. Best regards.