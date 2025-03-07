Hey everyone,

I'm having a weird issue with the web version of Outlook on the latest Vivaldi. Every time I try to open an email that has an attachment, the page just reloads and dumps me back into my inbox.

I've tried disabling all extensions and tested with and without ad/tracker blockers. No luck.

But when I open Outlook in a private window, the issue doesn't happen. So I’m guessing it’s some setting I’ve messed up with.

Anyone have an idea what could be causing this?

Thanks!