Solved Minor irritation with URLs in notes
I keep encountering an issue with notes where all existing website addresses in a file become duplicated. The original entry is shown with rounded brackets and a new entry is added below in square brackets.
Why does it happen? I suspect it is something to do with markup.
Is there any easy way to undo it without going through and manually deleting the brackets and second entry?
eg.
[https://x.com]
(https://x.com)
@simunch said in Minor irritation with URLs in notes:
It is the Markdown view that is causing my irritation. I don't want to use Markdown at all. I am happy just copying and pasting a link if I need to visit a website.
Ah, ok, you have no use for Markdown.
But you can still copy a link and paste into a note on Notes panel.
See:
Note still unchanged after closing panel or restarting Vivaldi.
@simunch I did never encounter such duplication if links with Vivaldi 7.2.3621.36 + 7.1.3570.58 / Win 11 23H2.
And i checked bug tracker and found no report on such issue with Notes.
How does it look like?
Is this the Notes panel or Notes tab?
You may have the Markdown view instead the visual view in Notes panel or editor.
A link in Markdown view is formatted as
[LINKNAME](http://example.com/)
Could be you have accidentally added newlines.
Just remove the newline after the ] and all will be ok.
@simunch Had my post helped you to fix your notes?
If yes, mark my post as solution.
Thank You. Your reply was extremely helpful.
It is the Markdown view that is causing my irritation. I don't want to use Markdown at all. I am happy just copying and pasting a link if I need to visit a website.
I usually only use the Notes panel.
It was enough help to permit me to solve my issue.
Best Regards,
Simon
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@simunch Glad to see that my post helped you.
I have now marked your initial reply as the correct answer.
I utilise the Notes panel as a simple text editor. I just prefer to have links as simple text entries.
You have helped me to find a workaround to my issues.
Incidentally I am using:
Vivaldi 7.1.3570.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 7d05ce292d7196178c4be6056edee3fccb09ff9c
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3570)
JavaScript V8 13.2.152.41
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/132.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@simunch said in Minor irritation with URLs in notes:
You have helped me to find a workaround to my issues.
Your are welcome.