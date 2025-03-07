Emails become 'unselected'
I have identified two cases so far when this happens.
I have the 'Automatically Mark as Read' setting turned on. When I select an unread email it displays in the reading pane for a moment but when the status is changed automatically to 'read' then the reading pane shows 'No message selected'. I then have to click on another email and click back to the original to view it.
Same issue if I change the label or flag on an email. The reading pane again shows 'No message selected' and I have to follow the process above to get back to the email.
There maybe other cases where this happens but these are the two I have come across so far.
Any ideas what the issue is?
@rqo Which Vivaldi version?
Which OS?
@rqo I can not reproduce this with 7.1.3570.58 Windows 11 23H2.
@DoctorG Thanks for your quick response!
OS: Windows 11 (10.0.26100 Build 26100)
Vivaldi: 7.1.3570.58
The behaviour seems odd in the fact I can't seem to find anyone else that has had the same problem.
@rqo
Hi, I don't use this setting normally, enabled now for testing.
In wich "folder" are you when this happen, Unread or Received?
@mib2berlin I'm in received (it doesn't seem to occur in unread - just tried it)
If I turn off the automatic read feature then the problem still occurs when I manually mark the email as read. Of course the issue also occurs with the label and flag changes.
@rqo
Hm, I cant reproduce it in the received folder, if the status changed to read the message is still selected without the 'No message selected' error.
No idea at moment why this happen to you.
@mib2berlin Ok, thanks for investigating. I've also just noticed that it occurs when the email changes from 'Unseen' to 'Seen'. So even when Auto Read is off this occurs if I click on an unseen email.
I'll see if I can come up with any other insights!
@mib2berlin Ok, I've discovered that it might have something to do with the sort order of the emails. I have the problem when emails are sorted by 'Unread status'. If I change the sort order to 'Date received', for example, the problem doesn't occur.
@rqo
Aha, this I can reproduce!
'Date received' is the default so not many users change this but I would call it a bug.
Please report it to the bug tracker, I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
yojimbo274064400
Is this not the same issue as VB-114007
[Mail] unexpected deselection of selected message when sorting by Sort by Unread Status?
@yojimbo274064400
Ah yes, confirmed.
@rqo
Work was already done from @yojimbo274064400
Cheers, mib
Good stuff! Thanks everyone.