Luigtsunami
Pesala Ambassador
@Luigtsunami Translate to Italian is available.
potresti aggiungere le traduzioni italiano e inglese del Regno Unito negli strumenti di traduzione dei siti web? ho notato che è alimentato da lingvanex che si traduce anche in italiano, inoltre è un po' ridicolo che io possa tradurre in latino, una lingua morta, ma non in una lingua viva.
What is your UI Language and Locale?
Aaron Translator
@Luigtsunami
any problem?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Luigtsunami Open Translation Panel, check the destination language. It should be set to language you have for UI. If not, for some websites Vivaldi will not show the Translate icon in address field.
Aaron Translator
True. No UK in the list
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Luigtsunami Vivaldi's Lingvanex translate server has no destination language English UK implemented.
barbudo2005
Use the Linguist - web pages translator extension:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/linguist-web-pages-transl/gbefmodhlophhakmoecijeppjblibmie
Ir works like a charm.
TWP - Translate Web Pages will always be my favorite translator extension.
https://github.com/FilipePS/Traduzir-paginas-web
Here are 2 screenshots of the Ru-Board Forum.
https://forum.ru-board.com/topic.cgi?forum=5&topic=20420&start=3200#11
Notice the post by Usalex.
Using Linguist:
"Yes. This one is already easily unpacked by a sabem."
Using TWP - Translate Web Pages:
"Yes. This one is already easily unpacked by the subject."