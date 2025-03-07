Own domains
Not sure if this has been proposed/requested before, but would love to see an option to host own domains on Vivaldi webmail for a small fee (subscription). I don't know if Vivaldi want's to go down that route and expand their services as there are many competitors. But it would be nice to be able to host our mails / domains on Iceland.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@appsec As i know domainhosting by Vivaldi is not planned.
@DoctorG Tx for feedback!
LLonM moved this topic from Mail, Calendar & Feeds Feature Requests
@appsec it's good idea,
Sorry, there are so many cheap mail servers (around 5 EUR per month) where you can have your own domains.
For Vivaldi too much work and costs to administrate and act as a hoster.
And giving users own domains would imply much more legal contract work for Vivaldi.