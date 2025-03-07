Hello,

After losing my session and some other things due to computer failure and sync issues, I've been looking for ways to backup sessions myself (I'm attempting to automatically mirror them to Google Drive basically).

To test if my mirroring method is working, I saved a new session called "Test" , but that session is nowhere to be found in \AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Sessions nor anywhere within \Vivaldi.

Can someone help me figure out where do the saved sessions actually go to?