Hello,
After losing my session and some other things due to computer failure and sync issues, I've been looking for ways to backup sessions myself (I'm attempting to automatically mirror them to Google Drive basically).
To test if my mirroring method is working, I saved a new session called "Test" , but that session is nowhere to be found in \AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Sessions nor anywhere within \Vivaldi.
Can someone help me figure out where do the saved sessions actually go to?
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi, the folder is correct, independent of the name the session is always saved with a date naming, for example
2024-10-31_10_53_47.bin.
The file session.json include the title, guid, time and other information about the session.
In this case the name 140_tabs.
{ "containerguid": "", "createtime": 1.730368427374962e+12, "filename": "2024-10-31_10_53_47.bin", "groupnames": { }, "guid": "ac40ad66-8d7f-4df1-81eb-484d228b980d", "modifytime": 1.730368427374962e+12, "quarantinecount": 0, "tabscount": 139, "title": "140_tabs",
It is not possible to restore a backup without the information in session.json.
I would backup the whole Session folder.
If a data loss happen and you have to do a clean Vivaldi install you can delete the new Session folder and copy the backup to \Default.
To make it more complicated information about workspaces are in the file \Default\Preferences.
Therefor I backup the whole profile folder \Default.
Maybe other users have better ideas but backup Vivaldi is not easy, you can only restore a backup for the same Vivaldi version for example.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I see, thank you very much! I have some much older sessions saved, and their files were actually named the same as the session name back then, so I thought they would be like that nowadays too.
And good to know about workspaces! I think I will backup the entire \Default folder, then. That sounds more reliable of a solution.