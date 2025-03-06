This combines the Panels sidebar with vertical tabs, with the panel taking up the upper half of the vertical space and tabs going below it. Works with either left or right side, floating or not, with panel toggle on or off. Tabs resize and hide with the panel sidebar properly too.

Unfortunately I was unable to add a resizing handle between the panel and the tabs, I'm not sure if that's even possible, thus both always take 50% of the available height instead.

Requires a snippet of JavaScript to move the tab bar so see the modding guides for help.

I'm pretty clueless about modern CSS and I had never done anything in JavaScript before, so if you see a better way to implement this please let me know!

JavaScript:

setTimeout(function wait() { const panels=document.querySelector("#ui-region-panel"); const tabbar=document.querySelector("#main > div.inner > div.tabbar-wrapper"); if (tabbar != null) { panels.appendChild(tabbar); } else { setTimeout(wait, 300); } }, 300);

CSS: (customize as fits your needs)