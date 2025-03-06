I am using the latest Vivaldi version 7.1.3570.58 (Stable channel) (arm64)

I just migrated all my data from aanother Mac to a MacBook Air, and I thought I got everything.. and yes I did turn Vivaldi sync on and it synced all extensions and bookmarks etc.

I thought I had gotten everything-- all files from the HDD, all apps, etc..

But I had a couple tab groups that had a bunch of tabs that I forgot to put in the Vivaldi browser on the new computer

Is there any chance those tabs are stored anywhere and can be retrieved? I've already restored the Mac mini to factory (erase all content and settings)