How do I disable favicon outline in dark mode?
Currently vivaldi seems to add a white outline to the favicon in dark mode, which will break some of the site's icons. For example:
Is there a way to disable it?
This is my first time posting, please advise if something is not right
Hello, any updates? This is really bothering me
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/67942/removing-white-glow-outline-on-tab-icons
I found this, it works for me
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@MCXiaoHei In same minute i wanted to tell you my old post
Nice, you found it yourself.
@DoctorG
In fact, I still hope Vivaldi will make this feature a simple setting item, as I think it is a common need
barbudo2005
Said:
I still hope Vivaldi will make this feature a simple setting item, as I think it is a common need,
It is impossible since those common necessity must reach a quantity as 5000.