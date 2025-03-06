Problema con las miniaturas en Linux
-
danielmaio
Hola a todos! Tengo un problema con las miniaturas en los botones de acceso rápido en Linux. No consigo que sean los mismos que usa la versión para Windows. Y traté de usar miniaturas personalizadas pero no las muestra correctamente. Hay alguna forma de que use automáticamente las mismas miniaturas que usa en Windows??
Desde ya, muchas gracias a quien se tome el tiempito para leer mi post.
-
@danielmaio Please, be so kind to edit your title and post and translate to English. Most supporters can read only English.
We have a local forum for your language if you want to ask in your native language, but support will be faster in English, i guess
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@danielmaio Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@danielmaio No, unfortunately the thumbnails are not synced.
The thumbnails for Vivaldi in Windows reside in folder
C:\Users\.....\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\VivaldiThumbnails\ ; in Linux it is /home/buero/.config/vivaldi/Default/VivaldiThumbnails/
Copy contents of Windows folder in Linux folder with same name.
-
@danielmaio Do you use a Vivaldi Deb or a Flatpak or a Snap package?
Which version number has your Vivaldi?
Which Ubuntu and Desktop Environment?
-
danielmaio
@DoctorG I useing a Deb version. The last stable version. And Ubuntu 24.04 Gnome.
-
In the Windows folder C:\Users...\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\VivaldiThumbnails\ I didn't find the thumbnails that Vivaldi shows me (which are the optimal ones). And in Linux the equivalent folder /home/.../.config/vivaldi/Default/VivaldiThumbnails/ has the same content as the Windows one, that is, horrible thumbnails.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@danielmaio
Hi, check
/opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/resources/sd_thumbnails/, there are the default icons.
If you add a different page you have to create the thumbnail yourself.
We had a big thread here where users upload there created thumbnails but I cant find it at moment.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Thank's! I found the folder. It has a lot of icons, but I couldn't find any for the services I use. I can't find any for Google Drive, Keep, YouTube, Google Play, Netflix, Max, Spotify, or YouTube Music.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@danielmaio
I make thumbnails myself, search wiki for Youtube and in most cases icons are provided.
I create a 440x360 pixel basic transparent document in Gimp, and add/scale images I get from the net.
I found the super thumbnail thread, I bet you will find all you need but it is a lot of scrolling needed.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/17568/i-made-a-huge-thumbnail-pack?page=1
-
@mib2berlin Thank you. I found several in the link you gave me. And the ones I'm missing, I'm seriously thinking about creating them with Gimp, as you suggested.