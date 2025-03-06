Daily snapshot – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3621.36
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
In today’s snapshot, we have more address field improvments and fix some mail issues.
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
when watching YouTube shorts, it freezes.
Daily......... thanks in advance for tomorrow's snapshot
No problem here, maybe check/test your ad-blocking?
[Reader Mode] Enabling causes reload (VB-114039)
Noooo!!! It was on purpose: enabling it without reloading the page caused useless content to show, and I had to manually reload the page (with reader mode on) to have only the main text and nothing else! (no “Skip to content” or else)
It was not a bug and did not had to be “fixed” (= broken again)!
@tbgbe, The ad blocker is disabled on the YouTube website. when you watch YouTube Shorts, the video freezes. there is something like a micro pause. but the audio continues to play normally. I can send a video recording of the screen.
Weird.
As I said, I don't see this problem (and I have ad-blocking active)
@tbgbe: Here, please take a close look: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CTOGIa6quKc8wVDLpzcqf7MFm8rcUnwV/view?usp=drivesdk
@tbgbe: Ad blocking has no effect on video viewing performance. There's something wrong with the browser. and this problem has occurred on the last two updates. until the last two updates, everything was fine.
Poco C65. MediaTek Helio G85.
@Timashe No freezes with 7.2.3621.36 Win 11 23H2.
Oh. You're using a smartphone!
Sorry, I have no idea as I don't use one.
@Timashe You use Vivaldi Android Snapshot 7.2.3617.4.
Please ask at https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/105847/add-speed-dial-button-visibility-setting-vivaldi-android-browser-snapshot-3617-4
Aaron Translator
sjudenim Supporters
[Address bar] Bookmark preferred to a top level domain (VB-114555)
Nope
And not a single history suggestion
For comparison, here's build 3621.34 suggestions with the exact same settings and history