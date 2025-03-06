"I'm an avid Vivaldi user, but lately, I've found myself increasingly drawn to Arc browser due to a crucial feature that Vivaldi lacks: the ability to create folders within workspaces.

Currently, I use workspaces to organize my browsing tabs based on different projects or topics. However, as the number of tabs within a workspace grows, managing them efficiently becomes increasingly challenging.

In Arc browser, I've discovered that using folders within workspaces significantly enhances my workflow. As you can see in the attached screenshot of my "Study" workspace in Arc, I can organize my tabs into logical folders corresponding to specific courses or training programs.

Benefits of Folders in Workspaces:

Improved Organization: By grouping tabs into folders, I can quickly find relevant information without scrolling through a long list of tabs.

Streamlined Workflow: Folders enable keeping related tabs together, which helps maintain focus and complete tasks efficiently.

Consistent Experience Across Devices: Vivaldi's synchronization feature is excellent, but the lack of folders means my tab organization is lost between devices. With folders, I could seamlessly synchronize my organized tab structure.

Enhanced Project Management: Folders allow breaking down complex projects or topics into manageable subcategories.

Concrete Example:

Suppose I have a workspace for "Study". Within this workspace, I could create folders for "Source 1," "Source 2," "Data Analysis," and so on. Each folder would contain the relevant tabs for that specific research component.

Request:

I request Vivaldi to add the functionality of folders within workspaces. This would make Vivaldi a more powerful and flexible browser for users who require advanced tab organization and workflow.