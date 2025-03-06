Option to remove Vivaldi game from no internet screen.
-
GavinCollinsTryhard
Option to remove vivaldi game from disconnected screen.
I use vivaldi as a productivity tool, so it is in my best interest to not have flashy video game gifs and things popping up on my disconnect pages where I cant even remove them. It would be greatly appreciated if this could be removed, if not, I might just transfer to firefox.
Thank you.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@GavinCollinsTryhard Please vote for the existing feature request: Option to Hide the Vivaldia Banner.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
LLonM moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows