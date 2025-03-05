Search URL settings dont save
pixeldevops
I am using kagi.com as preferred search engine and every time I start Vivaldi I have to go into Settings -> Search and replace:
URL = https://kagi.com with URL = https://kagi.com/search?q=%s
Suggest URL = blank with Suggest URL = https://kagi.com/api/autosuggest?q=%s
Why isnt Vivaldi saving these?
mib2berlin Soprano
@pixeldevops
Hi, I cant reproduce this on Vivaldi 7.1.3570.58, Windows 11.
I use exactly your settings, nickname "kagi", address field suggestions disabled and so forth.
Do you use a search engine extension?
They sometimes overwrite the Vivaldi search settings.
pixeldevops
@mib2berlin I have the same windows version on my personal pc and work laptop and they are the ones with this problem. Interestingly my linux box doesnt have this issue and I forgot to check if the browser on linux has the same plugins.
mib2berlin Soprano
@pixeldevops
I am sorry but testing this with my Windows 11 laptop and the result is the same, all there after a restart of Vivaldi.
No idea why this is not working for you.
You can create a second profile, don't change or install anything except adding Kagi.
I hope another user can test this.
Cheers, mib
naftalibeder
@pixeldevops I have the same problem, but for me it's only the "Suggest URL" value that disappears. The main "URL" value persists across restarts.
I'm on 7.1.3570.60 (Stable channel) (arm64), macOS Version 15.3.1 (Build 24D70).
Yup seeing this on my lap top.
windows 11 enterprise verions 23H2
Vivladi version : 7.2.3621.67 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
I have two profiles in the browser one for work stuff and one for other stuff. The profile i use for work will not save the kagi search url but the profile i use for other stuff saves it just fine.
@Hoist forgot one detail, the url gets repalced by https://example.com/search?q