too many messages sent?
-
last time i had a message like that was from my beeper company...WHYTHIS ERROR MESSAGE?
-
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
@garcia646 Hello there, what error message? You haven’t included this.
-
yojimbo274064400
Likely exceeded email service provider's hourly and/or daily send limits. Usually such issues resolve themselves after the exceeded interval lapses.
-
@OrbitalMartian it had no numbers just a pop up red saying i had sent to many messages//
-
@garcia646 Pop-up where? I mean, it could be one of those fake alerts for all we know.
Had you just replied to all on a message that had multiple recipients, perhaps?