JUSTaLITTLE FRIENDLIER
For old rookies like my self that dont understand all the tech stuff , JUSTaLITTLEFRIENDLIER steps or overview a one button fix all maybe just to help stay on the safe side,,please..
@garcia646 Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
@garcia646 Please tell what help you need with Vivaldi browser.
@DoctorG BROWSERkeeps getting lost BRINGING MY EMAILS
@garcia646 You use the internal Vivaldi Mail?
Which mail provider ist where you do not get mails?
Any error shown?
no errors shown but browser lost everymove i make
@garcia646 Which Vivaldi browser version is this? Where did you got downloaded it?
@DoctorG yes sir vivaldi mail.i got it going .good looking out
Have no fear. We all help and support in a friendly way, and some of us are old guys and gals, too
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@garcia646 Me is not a "sir", call me Ma'am.
Is Vivaldi Mail now working for you?
@DoctorG NEGATIVE IT SAYS IM OFFLINE?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
NEGATIVE IT SAYS IM OFFLINE?
If you click in the statusbar, there is a red warning sign on the envelope?
When you click it, popup "Mail Status" opens and select "Logs" what is shown? Use "Copy to Clipboard" and paste here.
Can you check Vivaldi Settings → Mail all accounts.
Select from list "Mail Accounts" a account and check if "Take Account Offline" is activated, and check the others you have in mail account list.