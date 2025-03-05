synchronisation unsuccessful
-
zhouyunting
When I try to log in my vivaldi account to synchronise my settings on another laptop，it keeps failing. I enter my username and password，and click log in，It says 'fail to connect to vivaldi.net', though I can surf the net properly through vivaldi. How can I fix it?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@zhouyunting Old Windows?
Not updated certificates?
Firewall in company/organisation?
VPN/Proxy issue?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@zhouyunting Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
zhouyunting
@DoctorG Windows 7，maybe too old？
-
@zhouyunting syn can't be used in china as i know.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@zhouyunting Yes, it is old.
Perhaps you can update in Windows certificate manager the Trusted Root Certificates.
You need: ISRG Root X1 from https://letsencrypt.org/certs/isrg-root-x1-cross-signed.der