The Address Bar doesn’t have the Search Field by default. Right-click on a button to get the context menu; not on a field.

Hey, @Pesala, I'm not that stupid as to need that explanation from you! Read my initial message again, where I said or implied that I can get the context menu to Reset the Toolbar on the other Profiles of mine.

Having said that, your comment made me realize that there are two empty spots in my Toolbar where no context menu shows up on the problematic Profile whereas the context shows up on the other Profiles at the same empty spots!

By right-clicking on other spots, I finally found the context menu to Reset the Toolbar even on the problematic Profile.

So, I went ahead and reset the tool bar, but still no context menu shows up at those two empty spots.

Since I now know how to get the context menu, I'll let this problem slide now.