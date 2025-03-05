Option to make a left-click open any link in the same tab
I'm totally new to Vivaldi, so perhaps there actually is a way to do this, but I would very much like to control whether a left-click opens a link in a new tab or not.
As per default external links open in a new tab, and I would love that to be customizable, so I don't end up with 10 tabs open after 2 mins of browsing.
Pesala Ambassador
@magnus99 Vote for the existing request:
Option to Always Reuse Active Tab.
The link target is set by the website. Right-click, Open Link, will already do what you want.
