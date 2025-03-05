Page tiling visibility issue
Hi everyone,
I really like this feature - page tiling - and I use it daily because my display width encourages to do it. But I think that there is some visibility issue.
First, when I turn the tiling on (split vertically) then the logic for choosing second tab is not clear - because it is not the adjacent tab that it selects.
Second, once the tiling is on there is no indication in the tab panel which page has the tiling turned on and there is no grouping for it. Maybe there should be some sort of grouping with visual indication that these tabs are tiled?