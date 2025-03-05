Issues with account activation.
I tried to create a vivaldi account a few days ago. But it didn't send an authentication code to me. I've tried a few times since but it hasn't send an activation code on any of my attempts since. It has however send me a reminder that I need to activate my account this morning so I'm 100% sure I didn't make a typo in the email but it still refuses to send an activation email and now says that my account has been locked. Have now made this account on an alternate mail address without issues but would like to have my account on my main email. Does anyone know how I can fix this?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Tsteller
Hi and welcome to the forum.
Open the help page, scroll down and send the team a message with your issue, they will come back to you.
https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/updating-vivaldi-account-information/
