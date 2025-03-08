Solved New e-mail - reputation system
New account here.
As I understand there is this reputation system, which needs to be satisfied to get access to the webmail. How do I know how the progress for this "reputation" score? Do I need to post a lot on the forums, mastodon etc? Or do I just need to wait until my account has been active for some period of time?
Thanks for making Vivaldi!
@appsec Enable Vivaldi Sync on your device, take part in Vivaldi Social, have your posts upvoted from others – and after a while you will get access.
Please have some patience, a Vivaldi mail account is a communitity gift.
@appsec Both. Fair usage of vivaldi services and some period of time. No progress visible.
good luck!
@scfast001 Thanks
will play nice so the reputation builds up ... he he
@Hadden89 Tx!
I got this when trying to post "too fast". Clearly some reputation "points" going on. I only got "1 reputation" (whatever that is) ... he he
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@appsec When i had a extra account last year it took 1-2 weeks to get access to mail account.
@DoctorG Ahh - useful. Tx! It will probably work out after a while tx ...
@appsec said in New e-mail - reputation system:
Clearly some reputation "points" going on. I only got "1 reputation" (whatever that is)
The forum reputation points are not the same as the email reputation points (although forum may count towards email).
@TbGbe Ah ok! Tx.
It allows me to log in here but no to my new mail account. What a strange system. Why is it like this?
Prevent spammers/fake/abusive accounts
@Persu they used to ask for a phone number to keep spammers out. Downsides: not a privacy friendly solution, and spammers got around the hurdle. The reputation system is privacy friendly and also makes it clear that Vivaldi is not primarily a mail service provider, but that it's a little gift to active community members
@appsec Got my e-mail account today (08.03.25) - Tx Vivaldi!
@appsec congratulations!
Why haven't I received the notification of the email account activation? My various data should be better than yours.
@scfast001 hang in there and the notification will probably come one day!
@scfast001 said in New e-mail - reputation system:
Why haven't I received the notification of the email account activation?
We do not know how "reputation" to unlock your mail account is calculated.
@DoctorG
yes, it is a mystery.
@DoctorG It is a Mystery! Please upvote me so I get points
suyashbagade1
@DoctorG tell me honestly whether vivaldi email can be used as substitute to other email providers like gmail, Outlook?
Planning to use IMAP and POP with Outlook.