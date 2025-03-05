Configure zoom for specific web sites
Hi, I have recently installed Vivaldi and I am really enjoying the experience. I just have a question about the zoom.
I have the default zoom set to 120 but some sites do not display the content well with that zoom. Can I lower the zoom for those wbes so I don't have to do it every time I visit the site?
Thanks for Vivaldi
@Maragato Yeah, you just need to go to
vivaldi:settings/webpages/and disable
Use Tab Zoom.
Thank you very much for your quick response. It worked perfectly. I have tested by uninstalling and reinstalling Vivaldi on the pc and the chosen configuration remains.
