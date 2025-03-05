Future of windows scrolling personality flag?
Hi all, On Linux I definitely need the Windows Scroll Personality flag for a good scrolling experience on touchpads, since Chrome, Edge and Brave have already removed it I was wondering if it's going to stay in Vivaldi or might be removed in the near future?
@agelast If Chrome removed the flag, Vivaldi will eventually not have it as well. Vivaldi uses the Extended Stable Chromium release schedule (up to date security fixes, but lag in new features), so they often get changes like that later than Chrome. Edge and Brave have larger development teams, so they can follow the same release schedule as Chrome.
Vivaldi also doesn't adjust or create unique flags on the
chrome://flagspage. Vivaldi experiments normally appear on the
vivaldi://experimentspage instead.