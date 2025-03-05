4K, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and other image features such as HDR
Hi everyone. Vivaldi has been the best browser to date. It has so many features and functions that I would love to have in my routine, but it is impossible for me to have it as my default browser because it does not have crucial features for the integrated use of the internet. It lacks compatibility with 4K streaming (including compatibility with Netflix) and compatibility with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and other image features such as HDR and HDR+. I cannot use Vivaldi without it, because while I am watching my shows, I can work freely on my projects.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@dannuper Unfortunately access to hires videos on media platforms depends on unfree paid/licenced media codecs, Vivaldi as a small company has not implemented because of high costs.
HDR images can not be viewed by you?
Check internal page
vivaldi:flags/#avif-gainmap-hdr-imagesand set to Enabled and restart
vivaldi:flags/#force-color-profileand set to scRGB (HDR) or HDR10 and restart
