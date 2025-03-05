Mail issue
I try to add mail account. It says "Attempting sign in...." then disappears and is back to the same page.
No errors or anything.
How can I fix?
yojimbo274064400
If you only recently registered and are having issues with login to Vivaldi Webmail, you might not have built enough reputation for your account yet to be granted access. In that case, keep being an active member of the community and try again some other time.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@imrobertcampbell Have some patience. A Vivaldi community mail account is a gift, not a right.
You need to use Vivaldi Sync, participate in Vivaldi Social, getting your forum posts upvoted by others – and after 1-2 weeks you will get a mail telling you, that access to Vivaldi webmail has been unlocked.
No where do I state that I am using a Vivaldi community mail account. Even if I was using one of those a broken gift is worthless.
Moving on, I am using my own email accounts from other providers. I have finally gotten my email account to connect and sync.
However, now, I get this error when I click on "Compose"
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'forEach') at a.getMailAddresses (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3710549) at NZ._initDraft (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:1008469) at new NZ (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:1008289) at ac (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:522008) at Sc (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:526824) at gp (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:572879) at fs (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:560912) at Os (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:560840) at ds (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:560703) at os (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:557510)
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@imrobertcampbell I do not see such crash with 7.2.3621.63 Win 11 23H2.
For the error can you give me some steps what you do?
Have you already updated to 7.2 Stable?
I have auto updates enabled. Where can I check the currently installed version?
@imrobertcampbell said in Mail issue:
Where can I check the currently installed version?
Vivaldi menu button → Help → About.
Thanks for this information. It is being reported as:
7.1.3570.60 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
-
@imrobertcampbell Then run Help → Check for Updates.
I did in fact need to update. I have since updated and my mail seems to be working again.
Thanks for the help! Im not sure why I didnt think of that but I also wasnt notified that there was a new version available so I guess I wouldnt have thought that was the issue.
@imrobertcampbell said in Mail issue:
Thanks for the help!
You are welcome.
@imrobertcampbell said in Mail issue:
my mail seems to be working again.
Nice to read this
@DoctorG Why In Switzerland, Germany and Austria Email ID is associated with NetID..
