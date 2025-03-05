Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
因为IDM一直捕捉不了Vivaldi的下载，尝试使用插件无果，在使用卸载 native client patch for idm 的脚本后，电脑的许多配置被重置/删除，包括vival的书签和插件以及python3环境等。
书签彻底丢失，插件同步后仅需重新设置
基于邮件的订阅服务出现了问题：
邮件客户端启动失效，错误：Database inconsistency: extra viewIds entry 6149
还未尝试重装vivaldi，有什么其他的解决办法吗
