Chrome's AI is in Vivaldi's Dev Tools (solved, it really isn't)
EDIT: It was just some graphical leftover, it's already fixed in the Snapshot version.
I was inspecting an element from a website (Mastodon), opened the Settings on the Dev Tools panel out of curiosity and I see this AI "innovations" section, which assumes that I've accepted Google's TOS, Privacy Policy, and stores my usage data for months, it says.
Does Vivaldi really have to include this Chrome tool? Without any warning? Is there any way to disable it entirely or at least avoid sending my data to this Google AI?
I (and I bet lots of us) am on Vivaldi to avoid Chrome's watchful eye. And here I am, using Chrome and helping its AI without even knowing it.
mib2berlin Soprano
@delbruck
HI, I bet this a kind of bug or leftover.
I asked in the developer chat how this can be.
Can you add what do you exactly did to get there, please?
I'm glad to hear that!
I just re-checked, I can see it just by clicking the menu / Tools / Developer Tools (or Ctrl + Sifht + I)
Then, click the gear icon on top of the panel, as you see in the attached image to the top right, highlighted by a blue circumference
The Settings panel will open, with Chrome's logo and the AI innovations section in the third row under that logo.
EDIT
Adding my info in case it helps:
- Vivaldi 7.1.3570.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
- Revision 7d05ce292d7196178c4be6056edee3fccb09ff9c
- OS Debian 12
yngve Vivaldi Team
That section is for an Experimental feature in Chrome that is disabled by default (Google Chrome team may enable it for random Chrome users using field trials; that is disabled in Vivaldi).
The only way for you to have it running is to actively search out the feature flags and enable them.
First: I apoligize for the tone of my original post, please understand that I was very upset, but I shouldn't have distrusted Vivaldi that aggressively.
Answering you now: that's weird, I don't even remember what has to be written on the URL field to enter that part of Vivaldi, that's how much I use it, but you must be right.
Could you please tell me the name of the one I must disable?
@yngve
Weirder still, I accessed vivaldi:flags, hit "reset all", relaunched and the Chrome logo and the AI are still in the same place.
Could it be an issue with the Flatpak I got from Flathub?
yngve Vivaldi Team
"Disabled" does not necessarily mean that all the GUI got removed, although AFAICT, in the snapshots that menu entry has been removed (or it got hammered by one of my recent cleanups; which also hammered some third-party cookie stuff).
I'll try uninstall and reinstall the flatpack.
If that doesn't work, I'll install the deb and avoid syncyng.
That should give me a clean install free of this problem, right?
Nope, both Vivaldi deb, downloaded from Vivaldi's own website, and the reinstalled Flatpak from Flathub, without sync or touching any settings past their welcome screens, much less opening flags, both start with exactly what you see in the attached pic:
I might have searched and enabled the flag on the Flatpak version I used, and then forgot about it, but the .deb is entirely new to this computer, I haven't touched any setting and the AI is there.
I'm out of ideas, please: how on Earth can I fix this?
mib2berlin Soprano
@delbruck
Hi, I cant reproduce it on my system, Opensuse RPM install on https://social.vivaldi.net/explore, for example.
We have a lot of .deb users here, I guess we find out what happen.
As @yngve mention, it doesn't work anyway in Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
Thanks for trying @mib2berlin , I'm puzzled by this and I would like to see the mistery solved, but above all things, I'm glad my first reaction was wrong and Vivaldi didn't turn to the dark side.
I want to apologize again for thinking that Vivaldi had betrayed their users.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@delbruck Only in 7.1.3570.58 Stable; in Vivaldi Snapshot 7.2.3621.3 the entry is missing in Developer Tools Settings.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
That's great! Thanks, everyone