EDIT: It was just some graphical leftover, it's already fixed in the Snapshot version.

I was inspecting an element from a website (Mastodon), opened the Settings on the Dev Tools panel out of curiosity and I see this AI "innovations" section, which assumes that I've accepted Google's TOS, Privacy Policy, and stores my usage data for months, it says.

Does Vivaldi really have to include this Chrome tool? Without any warning? Is there any way to disable it entirely or at least avoid sending my data to this Google AI?

I (and I bet lots of us) am on Vivaldi to avoid Chrome's watchful eye. And here I am, using Chrome and helping its AI without even knowing it.